Canada's federal and provincial governments together owe about 75 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP, the value of everything the economy produces in a year), and another shock the size of the pandemic would push that close to the level that forced the 1995 austerity budget, economist Christopher Ragan warns in a C.D. Howe Institute memo published November 12.

Ragan, a senior fellow at the Institute for Research on Public Policy, writes that the Liberals' November 4 budget, tabled by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, showed Canadian governments are in no hurry to bring deficits under control.

Federal net debt alone is about 45 per cent of GDP, below its 72 per cent peak in 1996 but well above the 32 per cent low reached just before the 2008 financial crisis. Add the provinces and the figure is roughly 75 per cent.

His test is whether a government could still borrow heavily in the next war, pandemic or financial crisis, which depends on bond buyers treating its debt as safe. "Government debt is only a safe investment under two conditions," he writes: a credible plan to service and repay it, and confidence that inflation will not eat its real value.

When either condition fails, lenders charge more. Over the past year the average yield on 10-year government bonds across the G7 rose by more than 100 basis points, a full percentage point, to its highest level in well over a decade.

In 1995, a combined federal and provincial debt ratio of 99 per cent and rising cost Canada the confidence of bondholders, and years of deep cuts followed. The pandemic added about 20 percentage points to the public debt ratio. A repeat of that, Ragan writes, would leave the combined ratio just below the 1995 level, and forced austerity could return.

Ragan sees two honest choices: persuade voters that new priorities such as a bigger military justify higher taxes, or persuade them that government cannot do everything and fund new priorities by cutting low-priority programs after a professional review of the thousands that exist. The Liberals did neither, he says, and he doubts the provinces will. His verdict: "our governments are suffering from fiscal complacency."