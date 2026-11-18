The Metropolitan Police arrested Harman Singh Kapoor, the Sikh owner of Singh's Dining by Rangrez in Hammersmith, west London, at his home on Friday morning, November 13, on suspicion of possession and distribution of an extreme image. Hours later, according to Outlook India citing the Daily Mail, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the restaurant demanding it close, over its "Proudly non-halal" policy and his posts about Muslims and Gaza.

The Met told Reason magazine: "A 54-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 13 November on suspicion of possession and distribution of an extreme image." It added: "He has since been released on bail." Police would not describe the image. Outlook India, on November 16, said he was still in custody. As of November 18, no charge has been announced.

Kapoor says the arrest was about a post he put online the night before. In a video posted to X on the Friday, he said: "I am being arrested because I posted something online last night, something funny." The post has been deleted and its content is unconfirmed; the Met has not said the arrest was about a post.

His wife, Khushi Harman Kapoor, told Reason that four officers searched the family home, including mobile phones. "They searched my whole house," she said, adding: "And now I am scared to call police." She says that when she reported a man harassing the family, police promised to arrive within 15 minutes, rang back two hours later and offered to take a statement three days on. She says her husband has been arrested four times; the Met has not confirmed the earlier arrests or their grounds.

The family says it has endured years of threats and vandalism over the restaurant's refusal to sell halal meat. Outlook India reported that the Friday crowd chanted "Shame on you" and that Met officers formed a line outside the restaurant.

Speaking to Reason, Kapoor said: "I'm Sikh, and we are condemned to eat or sell halal food." He added: "Even if I lose my restaurant, I don't care. I'll do what I believe. You cannot bully me."

Kapoor has also posted a photo of bacon on his hands captioned "Bacon fists. Protecting yourself in London is never easy."