Three Jewish-owned businesses attacked in one week in Montreal
A kosher bakery burned to the ground, a rock smashed a kosher pizzeria's window on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, and a kosher restaurant was robbed, all in seven days.
Three Jewish-owned businesses in Montreal were attacked in just seven days.
On Nov. 4, Mimimelon, a kosher bakery in Saint-Laurent, was destroyed by a deliberately set fire less than 48 hours after a first arson attempt. Twenty-two employees lost their jobs.
Five days later, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, someone threw a rock through the window of Pizza Pita, a kosher restaurant in Décarie Square.
On Nov. 11, the glass door at Schnitzels on Queen Mary Road was smashed and the cash was stolen.
Police have not linked the attacks, but Jewish Montrealers are asking a simple question: are we safe here?
Anastasia Zorchinsky
Anastasia Zorchinsky is a Montreal-based Student Journalism Intern with Rebel News, political science student and campus leader. Her reporting investigates ideological radicalization, extremist movements, antisemitism and political organizing. She is the co-founder and co-president of StartUp Nation Montreal and a three-term elected Concordia Student Union councillor, where she has spent years pushing for institutional accountability.