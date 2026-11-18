Three Jewish-owned businesses in Montreal were attacked in just seven days.

On Nov. 4, Mimimelon, a kosher bakery in Saint-Laurent, was destroyed by a deliberately set fire less than 48 hours after a first arson attempt. Twenty-two employees lost their jobs.

Five days later, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, someone threw a rock through the window of Pizza Pita, a kosher restaurant in Décarie Square.

On Nov. 11, the glass door at Schnitzels on Queen Mary Road was smashed and the cash was stolen.

Police have not linked the attacks, but Jewish Montrealers are asking a simple question: are we safe here?