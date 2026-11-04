Montreal kosher bakery destroyed by second arson attempt in two days

A kosher bakery in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough was destroyed by fire Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a first arson attempt. Police say the fire at Mimimelon was deliberately set, and their hate crimes unit is investigating.

The owners call it a complete loss, and more than 20 employees are without income.

🚨🚨 The owner of the Kosher bakery in Montreal, Mimimelon, devastated by the targeted arson attack let us see what it looks like inside:@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/kvLpm9iXoE — Anastasia (@anastasia_zor) November 4, 2026

Rebel News asked police what was done between the two fires. Officers did some rounds, a spokesperson said, but the arson happened anyway.

The attack comes days after a Westmount synagogue was targeted for the third time in under two years.

🚨🚨 I went to the Kosher bakery in Montreal, Mimimelon, devastated by the targeted arson attack. Here is what it looks like: @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/1BfBwt1VRV — Anastasia (@anastasia_zor) November 4, 2026