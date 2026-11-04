Montreal kosher bakery destroyed by second arson attempt in two days
More than 20 employees are without income after the Saint-Laurent bakery burned, and police say the fire was deliberately set.
A kosher bakery in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough was destroyed by fire Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a first arson attempt. Police say the fire at Mimimelon was deliberately set, and their hate crimes unit is investigating.
The owners call it a complete loss, and more than 20 employees are without income.
🚨🚨 The owner of the Kosher bakery in Montreal, Mimimelon, devastated by the targeted arson attack let us see what it looks like inside:@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/kvLpm9iXoE— Anastasia (@anastasia_zor) November 4, 2026
Rebel News asked police what was done between the two fires. Officers did some rounds, a spokesperson said, but the arson happened anyway.
The attack comes days after a Westmount synagogue was targeted for the third time in under two years.
🚨🚨 I went to the Kosher bakery in Montreal, Mimimelon, devastated by the targeted arson attack. Here is what it looks like: @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/1BfBwt1VRV— Anastasia (@anastasia_zor) November 4, 2026
Anastasia Zorchinsky
Anastasia Zorchinsky is a Montreal-based Student Journalism Intern with Rebel News, political science student and campus leader. Her reporting investigates ideological radicalization, extremist movements, antisemitism and political organizing. She is the co-founder and co-president of StartUp Nation Montreal and a three-term elected Concordia Student Union councillor, where she has spent years pushing for institutional accountability.