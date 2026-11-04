Montreal kosher bakery destroyed by second arson attempt in two days

More than 20 employees are without income after the Saint-Laurent bakery burned, and police say the fire was deliberately set.

Anastasia Zorchinsky
  |   November 04, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

A kosher bakery in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough was destroyed by fire Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a first arson attempt. Police say the fire at Mimimelon was deliberately set, and their hate crimes unit is investigating.

The owners call it a complete loss, and more than 20 employees are without income.

Rebel News asked police what was done between the two fires. Officers did some rounds, a spokesperson said, but the arson happened anyway.

The attack comes days after a Westmount synagogue was targeted for the third time in under two years.

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Anastasia Zorchinsky

Anastasia Zorchinsky is a Montreal-based Student Journalism Intern with Rebel News, political science student and campus leader. Her reporting investigates ideological radicalization, extremist movements, antisemitism and political organizing. She is the co-founder and co-president of StartUp Nation Montreal and a three-term elected Concordia Student Union councillor, where she has spent years pushing for institutional accountability.

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