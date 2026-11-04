Trans-identifying trio wins $32K from LifeLabs at B.C. tribunal

B.C.’s woke Human Rights Tribunal has done it again! This time, it’s ordering LifeLabs to pay three trans-identifying individuals a combined $32,000. Two of them won because the lab went by the sex on their own government ID instead of what they told staff at the counter. The third won over three letters a staff member wrote on a lab form.

The ruling, issued Oct. 29 and posted on the tribunal’s website Nov. 3, focuses on what the “sex” box on a B.C. health card actually records.

At a Vancouver LifeLabs in October 2019, Noa Moses wouldn’t pick M or F, and staff wouldn’t draw blood until Moses did. After about an hour, Moses pointed to a letter on a sheet of paper, and the lab processed the blood work using the sex on the provincial ID Moses had provided. Moses, who works as a lawyer, was awarded $15,000.

Two days later at a Burnaby site, Devan Snow showed a driver’s licence and asked staff to update the gender marker in LifeLabs’ records on the spot. Counter staff have no way to edit such records, but Snow was still awarded $15,000.

Vincent Viezzer, a biological woman who identifies as male, already had an M on legal ID. Viezzer got $2,000 anyway, because a staff member wrote “FTM” on a 2019 requisition form. The tribunal rejected Viezzer’s other claims.

According to tribunal member Theressa Etmanski, both sides appear to understand that what is sometimes recorded in the health card’s “sex” box “is gender identity, rather than a representation of a person’s physiology.”

The tribunal found that LifeLabs chose to treat the card as its “source of truth.” It agreed that rule served MSP billing and accurate results, and that the lab adopted it in good faith.

It ruled against LifeLabs anyway, because the company didn’t prove that reprogramming its system would be an undue hardship.

“The Respondents are a large corporation with a dedicated software development team,” Etmanski wrote.

All told, LifeLabs owes just over $46,000, plus interest:

Noa Moses: $15,000, plus $491.17 in lost wages

Devan Snow: $15,000, plus $552 in lost wages

Vincent Viezzer: $2,000, plus $1,921.90 in lost wages

$11,100 to cover the complainants’ expert witness

The company also has 18 months to correct the 2019 records and a year to retrain every B.C. staff member. Within six months, it must give trans and non-binary patients “the option of a private space to discuss or answer questions relating to their sex or gender.”

LifeLabs isn’t the first to pay out at this tribunal in a gender identity case recently. In September, a Delta family doctor was ordered to pay $28,100 after refusing to give a trans-identifying teen a puberty-blocker injection.

The doctor cited his religious beliefs and said he wasn’t qualified to give it. The tribunal rejected both reasons.

Not every complaint pays, however. Last month, the tribunal a complaint filed by infamous trans activist Jessica Simposon, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, had a complaint against the Township of Langley dismissed.

The township’s firefighters had answered more than 30 calls from Yaniv in early 2021 for help getting out of a bathtub.

That hasn’t stopped Yaniv from other suits.

The same tribunal has accepted two of Yaniv’s complaints against Rebel News over our reporting exposing the individuals violent acts. To date, no hearing has been set.