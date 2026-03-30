'Compelled pronouns?': Journalists push back against trans activist's legal complaints

A growing number of Canadian media figures and public voices are now facing legal threats from self proclaimed trans activist Jessica Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv.

Simpson, who first made headlines as “the wax my balls guy” for dragging immigrant estheticians through B.C. Human Rights Tribunal proceedings because they refused to wax “her” male genitalia, is now using that same quasi judicial tribunal, accusing others of harm for not adhering to “preferred pronouns.”

Among those now in the crosshairs is the Western Standard, which has received formal notice of potential legal action, including a complaint to the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal and the threat of a civil lawsuit.

The basis of the complaint? That referring to Yaniv with biologically sound pronouns rather than preferred pronouns exposes the activist to “hatred, contempt, and ridicule.”

How coincidental. I just got notice this morning that Yaniv has lodged a complaint against me for a tweet that allegedly hurt his feelings. https://t.co/zwElYKyiS6 — Barbara Kay (@BarbaraRKay) March 22, 2026

But for many Canadians, Yaniv is not an unknown figure quietly seeking dignity or even respecting the rights of other humans.

The activist first made national headlines after filing multiple human rights complaints against female aestheticians, many of them immigrant women, who refused to perform waxing services on “her” male genitalia.

Yaniv has also been the subject of repeated controversy, including assaulting Rebel News journalists and going on a racist tirade against me before threatening my child.

BREAKING: Rabid trans activist Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, has increased threats against me and my family.



Full story to come on why I’m at the Surrey Provincial Courthouse and the latest threats Simpson has made to try to scare me into not exposing him and the… pic.twitter.com/jSmQ9A6uIF — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 10, 2024

In an interview with Rebel News, Western Standard CEO Derek Fildebrandt confirmed the complaint against his outlet stems directly from its editorial policy on gender identity in reporting.

Yaniv alleges that the Western Standard’s refusal to adopt preferred pronouns reflects a “systemic, editorial posture.”

Fildebrandt agrees with that characterization, but says it is deliberate and not hateful.

According to the Western Standard’s style guide:

“In stories where gender or gender identity is not relevant, the preferred pronouns of the subject should be used.” However, “in stories where gender or gender identity is relevant, the pronouns corresponding to their biological sex should be used. Reasonable exceptions can be made with the approval of a Senior Editor.”

Also speaking with Rebel News is National Post columnist Barbara Kay, who has long warned about the growing tension between compelled language and free expression in Canada.

At issue, she suggests, is whether human rights bodies are being used not just to address discrimination, but to enforce ideological conformity. Yaniv’s complaints are not limited to media outlets.

Others reportedly targeted include child protection activists “Billboard Chris” and OneBC leader, MLA, Dallas Brodie, both of whom have previously rejected the use of compelled pronouns.

In at least one complaint, the use of biologically based language is framed as contributing to an environment of “hatred” or “contempt,” terminology drawn directly from Section 7 of B.C.’s Human Rights Code.

That section prohibits publications deemed “likely to expose a person or group to hatred or contempt,” a threshold critics argue is vague, subjective, and increasingly weaponized.

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has already accepted two of Yaniv’s complaints against Rebel News.

If you would like to support the fight to protect our journalism from bullies like Simpson, please donate toward our legal defence below or by clicking here.