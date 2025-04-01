Predator vs. Pageant: Violent trans activist launches lawsuit against women's beauty competition
The same unhinged trans activist currently suing Rebel News is targeting a family-run beauty pageant in Toronto for refusing to allow individuals with male genitalia to compete.
Jessica Simpson — better known by birth name Jonathan Yaniv — is back at it again, using human rights complaints in an attempt to force women to comply with “her” demands.
This time, the owners of a family-run beauty pageant based in Toronto, Canada Galaxy Pageants, are gearing up to defend themselves at the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal over a complaint Simpson filed nearly five years ago.
According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a charity that has contracted Calgary-based lawyer Allison Pejovic to represent the pageant through public donations, Simpson applied to compete in 2019 without disclosing “she” is a biological male who identifies as a trans woman.
Simpson, who specifically identifies as a lesbian trans woman, also refused to inform the pageant whether or not “she” still has intact outward male genitalia.
At the time, pageant organizers didn’t allow trans contestants. But after multiple inquiries, they have now changed the policy to accommodate trans-identifying individuals while still maintaining privacy and protections for the women competing.
The compromise means the pageant now allows trans-identifying individuals who have undergone transition surgery and/or no longer have external male genitalia.
“It is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have safe, secure, female-only places where they won’t have to worry about seeing male genitals, or about having individuals with male genitals looking at them,” Ms. Pejovic explained in a statement about the case on the JCCF’s site.
“For reasons of safety and security, it is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have spaces where they can associate free from the presence of individuals with male genitals. This is particularly so in situations where women and girls are exposed or vulnerable,” she concluded.
To no one’s surprise, given our coverage of Simpson’s serial litigation and criminal acts — including assaulting and harassing our reporters — the pageant’s reasonable accommodations for trans-identifying individuals weren’t enough.
Instead, Simpson hit the pageant with a $10,000 complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal. It’s the same pattern of weaponizing human rights laws that we saw with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, where Simpson targeted immigrant estheticians who refused to be forced into handling Simpson’s male genitals.
Simpson is also currently suing Rebel News in the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for so-called “hate speech,” which in reality is just us reporting on how much of a menace to society this individual has been — and how the courts continue to give Simpson a trans get-out-of-jail-free card despite that.
While covering a women’s rights event in Calgary advocating for safe, sex-based spaces, I pulled aside John Carpay, president of the JCCF, to get the latest updates on this upcoming case—along with the charity’s history of taking Simpson on in the BC Tribunal when they represented victims against Simpson’s infamous “wax my balls or else” complaints.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.