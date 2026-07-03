Parents demand answers as Ontario Catholic school board shields controversial staffer

Parents across Ontario send their children to Catholic schools expecting an environment grounded in faith, morals, and common sense, but in the Wellington Catholic District School Board, trust in the system is cracking.

At the centre of growing concern is Alexander Dotzko, also known as Alex or Mr. D.

Last October, my exclusive reporting exposed how Dotzko posted images and videos of kindergarten and primary students on his personal social media without parental consent.

The Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) investigated that major privacy breach, and closed their probe in March 2026.

IPC relayed that the board had ensured all content was removed, yet videos remain publicly accessible on his YouTube channel to this day, including one in which school announcements interrupt the recording and a child’s name can be heard.

Dotzko himself comments on camera: “I am angry because all of the announcements keep interrupting my video.”

Now fresh allegations have surfaced: that Dotzko encouraged a Grade 6 student to come out as transgender in class, without any parental knowledge or consent for this discussion.

His online persona, described by parents as vulgar and sexually provocative, has only intensified parental concerns.

Previously, it was revealed that his early childhood educator (ECE) licence had been revoked in 2017, yet he worked under these credentials throughout 2024/2025, until it was reinstated on April 27, 2026.

Naturally, parents have raised eyebrows as to how licensing and credentials are vetted and verified at the WCDSB.

Sean Little, a concerned father whose children attend an elementary school in the board, stepped forward when many families were too scared to do so. “I believe I’ve taken kind of the role here to get people enlightened on the topic, mostly, and just to be aware of what’s going on,” he said. “There was so much information brought to light recently that we were completely in the dark on.”

Parents had learned through my previous reporting that Dotzko had a prior privacy breach at another board school before being relocated to this particular elementary school. They discovered his revoked ECE licence and conflicting claims about his role — hired as a child and youth worker yet presenting as an ECE, and vice versa.

“We’ve come to find out that this individual now has been practicing as an ECE… The status of his license was revoked back in 2017. We have now just come to find out that the status of his license is back in good standing,” Little explained. “We just feel like it’s… Children that young should not be introduced to these type of things. And also they shouldn’t be introduced by an individual who we have no faith in his standing right now.”

Little described reports of Dotzko mediating disputes with very young children, as young as seven, in ways that introduced sexual and gender identity topics, and performing duties including escorting students to washrooms, recess and lunch supervision.

“It’s troubling in the matter itself… this is the last place that we should have to be worrying about our kids. And it’s the first thing that’s on our mind every day now when we send our kids off to school,” he said.

On the board’s response (or lack thereof), Little added: “It’s almost insulting, to be honest with you… We just want some immediate answers. And the lack of getting them is deeply concerning.”

Parents report emails, calls, and in-person appeals to the board have been met with vague assurances, if not complete silence.

Some have withdrawn children from activities involving Dotzko or are looking to shift to homeschooling. They’re not the only ones shifting things around, as it’s reported that the WCDSB has reassigned Dotzko to a high school for the upcoming September school year.

While Ontario’s teaching and ECE colleges demand professional online conduct, with previous violations leading to suspensions, if not full revocations, this creates a glaring double standard for Catholic boards expected to uphold higher moral standards.

Yet gender ideology is being actively promoted to young children without parental consent, while faith-aligned concerns are dismissed.