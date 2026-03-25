The growing list of journalists and commentators targeted by Jonathan Yaniv

One of the most bizarre and controversial figures ever to exploit Canada’s human rights system is back in the headlines — this time under a new name.

According to recent reports, Jonathan Yaniv — now reportedly going by “Jessica Simpson” — has once again drawn attention, prompting a reaction from David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid on a recent Rebel News livestream.

Yaniv first gained national and international notoriety after filing multiple human rights complaints against immigrant estheticians who refused to perform intimate waxing procedures on male genitalia. Many of the women cited religious or professional boundaries — only to find themselves dragged before tribunals.

That story alone raised eyebrows across the country. But as Rebel News has documented for years, it didn’t stop there.

David revisited a 2019 encounter where he says he was physically assaulted while trying to question Yaniv during a scrum in British Columbia — an incident captured on video. He also pointed to what he described as a pattern of aggressive and threatening behaviour during past interactions.

Despite video evidence, no charges were laid — something he and Sheila say reflects deeper problems with how certain cases are handled by authorities and tribunals.

“How long is this guy going to game the system?” David asked, pointing to repeated legal complaints, public incidents, and ongoing controversy.

Sheila added that Yaniv has filed complaints against multiple individuals and organizations — including journalists and public figures — often in response to criticism.

But the issue here isn’t just Yaniv — it’s the system around him.

David and Sheila pointed to a pattern where human rights complaints are being used to go after critics, rather than resolve legitimate disputes.

They also brought up cases involving Canadians like Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and activist Chris Elston — better known as Billboard Chris — who have faced complaints after speaking out. Those cases can turn into long, expensive legal battles.

And now, with Yaniv back in the spotlight under yet another name, it’s clear this story isn’t over.