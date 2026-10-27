EXPOSED: B.C. teachers’ unions push anti-Conservative election views

Before British Columbians went to the polls on Oct. 24, the executive committee of the Surrey Teachers’ Association, the union for B.C.’s largest school district, passed a motion to “encourage members not to vote for OneBC or the BC Conservatives.”

ANOTHER WOKE UNION:



The Surrey Teachers’ Association, told its members not to vote Conservative or OneBC, partly because those parties wanted parents to have more say in what their kids learn.



Parents stay involved👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/7vLMC2ESUp — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 27, 2026

So what had the union so worried? According to the letter, signed by STA president Amrit Sanghe, both parties were “guilty” of committing to remove SOGI 123, the sexual orientation and gender identity program that has approved sexually explicit and inappropriate learning resources for schools, and to repeal DRIPA, the law that wrote the globalist United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into B.C. law.

The fearmongering from the union gets worse than that. Despite B.C. having the steepest drop in student math and reading scores of any province, the union’s letter also objected to bringing back provincial exams, and to giving parents more access to curriculum materials, more notice about what’s being taught, and the right to opt their kids out.

In other words, measuring whether kids can read, write and do math, and letting mom and dad see what’s in the lesson plan, appear to be threats to this woke union, and reasons to sway educators to vote against the two right-leaning parties.

The union’s urgent letter didn’t get the result it wanted. The Conservatives won a landmark majority government, a win that apparently triggered another teachers’ union, this time one that represents every public-school teacher in the province.

Following the election, the BC Teachers’ Federation sent its own message to members.

BC POLITICS: The woke BC Teachers’ Federation, which represents every public-school teacher in the province, sent members an anti-Conservative letter warning the election results may leave them “scared.”



Parents need to be vigilant about their kids’ education. pic.twitter.com/hWUEF162jp — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 27, 2026

President Carole Gordon wrote that the outcome was not what she or many members “had hoped for,” and that they may be feeling “disappointed, scared, or deeply concerned.”

She also fearmongered by singling out Indigenous, “racialized” and 2SLGBTQIA+ members, telling them “you are not alone,” and promised the union would use “every avenue available” to challenge discrimination.

If this sounds familiar, it should.

In September 2023, ahead of the 1 Million March 4 Children, a leaked Zoom call caught union representatives, mostly from Ontario, labelling the parents’ march “fundamentally racist” and planning counter-protests against it. The call was leaked by Culture Guard.

Parents marched anyway, in more than 90 cities across Canada, including 27 in B.C. Here in Surrey, about 2,000 people turned out. That’s the same community whose teachers’ union has now told its members how to vote.

The good news? Not everyone inside these unions is going along with it. Both letters reached me because public-school teachers thought parents deserved to see what their kids’ educators are being told. Their names will stay private.

Unions can have opinions. But when the organizations that represent your child’s teachers start telling those teachers how to vote, and to fear a party for identifying major concerns shared by many British Columbians, parents should consider becoming more involved in their children’s education, not less, as some anti-Conservative unions would seemingly prefer.