I've been forced to leave my home after thugs spray-painted a threatening message on my front door in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, in the middle of Quebec's provincial election campaign.

Someone came to my door around 4 a.m. My surveillance camera didn't trigger. By morning, the door was covered in orange and black spray paint reading “Rebel News décalisse de nos quartiers” and “Land Back.” The first part roughly translates to “Rebel News, get the hell out of our neighbourhoods.”

Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and I don't believe the timing was a coincidence. Rebel News has spent years asking questions about the claims of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school. Those are questions some politicians have proposed making it illegal to ask.

They found us. It was only a matter of time. That's what domestic terrorists do when you expose them. They come for you.

I've since moved to a new home chosen for its security. The rent is more than double what I was paying before, and Rebel News has launched a crowdfunding campaign at ProtectAlexa.com to cover the increase.

If you can, please help keep me safe so I can continue reporting.

The attack on my home is the latest in a long list of incidents involving me and my colleague Guillaume Roy.

While we were covering anti-Israel encampments in Montreal, my cameraman and I were repeatedly sprayed with black, yellow and blue paint, aimed straight at us and our camera. Montreal police were there and did nothing. A photographer tied to the radical left later warned my colleague on camera that “next time, it won't be paint.”

MUST WATCH:



The moment when a radical Islamo-Antifa thug spray painted myself and producer Guillaume to stop our reporting here at the anti-Israel encampment in UQAM, Montreal.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO for the full report coming soon. pic.twitter.com/CN4wso5bbH — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 16, 2024

After I reported on the man I identified as the suspect in a church smoke-bomb incident, a man who I was told worked for the Department of National Defence and had alleged ties to Antifa, masked individuals confronted me. One of them physically attacked me before running into a waiting car.

My Rebel News colleagues and I have also been surrounded and kettled at protests in Ottawa. At another event, we were followed for 40 minutes by masked men until police arrested two of them. Both were released without charges.

At an Antifa rally in Montreal, two men pushed our crew, boxed us in and struck Guillaume and his camera. Police arrested Guillaume, not the men. Days later, at a labour protest, a masked man grabbed him from behind and threw him to the pavement. He needed four stitches at the hospital.

WATCH: Far-left extremist assaults Rebel News videographer in attack requiring stitches



Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy was thrown to the ground by a masked assailant while covering a pro-union protest in Montreal over the weekend.https://t.co/MN0Pp1gxtV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2025

My car door was also smashed while I was reporting, leaving a footprint in the metal and thousands of dollars in damage.

Death threats. Paint. Fists. Stalking. My car. And now my home. That is not journalism getting rough. That is a campaign to shut us up.

Why don't journalists from the CBC, CTV, Global or La Presse face the same treatment? Because they don't ask the same questions.

They want us silent. They're not getting it.

But I shouldn't have to choose between my safety and my reporting. I'm grateful that Rebel News is standing behind me and helping cover the additional cost of living somewhere secure.

If you want to help me keep doing my job, please consider making a donation.

Help Keep Alexa Safe

I won't let these threats stop me from reporting. But the additional security comes at a cost, and I could use your help.

Please give what you can below.