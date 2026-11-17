Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle host today's Rebel Roundup, starting with Prime Minister Mark Carney's trip to China, where he met President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. CBC News reports that Beijing is offering additional tariff relief on Canadian exports while Canada loosens steel restrictions. U.S. trade adviser Peter Navarro asks whether Carney is threatening to play China off the United States, and Ezra Levant reports from Taiwan's Kinmen island.

Then, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the budget sets a record immigration level of 650,000, and a Rebel News streeter looks at plans for almost 660,000 new permanent residents in 2027. Plus, a reporter asks Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne about "diversity traits" for the next Bank of Canada governor, according to a clip shared by Ryan Gerritsen.

And finally, David Menzies reports on Mississauga landlords asking tenants to follow religious or cultural rules, Quebec moves to ban religious symbols for elementary students, Meta says it would consider pulling services from Canada if the lawful access bill passes as is, and Rebel News reports on legal demands served on Victoria Police by Avi Yemini's legal team.

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