Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is in Taipei this week, reporting from Liberty Square in Taiwan, a democracy of 23 million people just across the strait from Communist China.

Ezra was invited by the Taiwanese government on a week-long fact-finding trip alongside other Canadian journalists and scholars. He said he paid for his own flight so no one could claim Rebel News takes money from any government.

“I'll tell you right now, I am biased. I am biased in favour of Taiwan,” he said, comparing the island to Israel surrounded by hostile neighbours. “It's a little democracy fighting to survive, very pro-American, very pro-western.”

I'm in Taiwan: 23 million people, just across the strait from a communist regime that keeps announcing it intends to devour them.



I'll be here all week studying how this plucky little democracy can stay safe and free. I'll try to post several times a day. pic.twitter.com/JaFIhqeIFG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 16, 2026

The question, Ezra said, is whether the economic pull of Communist China will lead the West to let Beijing “gobble up” Taiwan, which dominates the global semiconductor trade. If Taiwan falls, he asked, who is next? Korea? Japan?

His next stop is Kinmen, a Taiwanese island so close to the mainland that China can be seen from its shore. Ezra compared it to Britain's Channel Islands, which London told residents it could not defend during the Second World War and which German forces went on to occupy.

He also wants to see whether Taiwan is adopting the cheap, mass-produced drone warfare that has helped Ukraine fight Russia to a stalemate, pointing to Palmer Luckey's Anduril Industries as an example of that thinking.

Ezra said some of what Taiwan faces from Beijing, including propaganda, cyber hacking and disinformation, applies to Canada too. “We are being subject to an interference campaign from China,” he said.

He returns to Canada on Friday and will post his reports from Taiwan on RebelNews.com throughout the week.