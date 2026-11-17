Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on Kinmen, the part of Taiwan closest to Communist China, as his week-long fact-finding trip to Taiwan continues.

“That land behind me, that's not Taiwan. That is China,” he said at sunset on the island's shore. “I don't mean the Republic of China, which is what Taiwan calls itself. I mean the People's Republic of China.”

Taiwan has held Kinmen since the late 1940s despite repeated attempts by the communists to take it, including a failed amphibious assault in 1949 and artillery bombardments in the 1950s.

That land behind me isn't Taiwan. That's Communist China.



This is Kinmen, the closest part of Taiwan to China. At low tide, you could swim across.



Taiwan has held it since the 1940s. pic.twitter.com/db2EnU9hH9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 17, 2026

Today the island has about 150,000 registered residents, though Ezra said many of them actually live in Taiwan proper or in China's Fujian province, and regular ferries run between Kinmen and the mainland. A local told him people cross for the stores and restaurants.

The island is also still a fortress, with tunnels cut into the rock. Ezra watched a re-enactment of an artillery cannon being fired and saw where broadcasts were once beamed across the water to demoralize communist soldiers.

The real battle in 2026, he said, is the information war. China runs “very sophisticated demoralization and actual disinformation campaigns against Taiwan” to interfere in its elections and undermine its relationship with the United States.

Ezra said the trip is a reminder of how lucky Canadians are, recalling Canadian senator Raoul Dandurand's 1924 line that Canadians “live in a fire-proof house, far from inflammable materials.” Our “little quarrels” with the Americans, he said, are “shallow and trivial compared to the hot and cold war between Taiwan and China.”

He was invited to Taiwan for the fact-finding trip but noted that Rebel News does not accept free trips from governments or lobby groups, so he paid his own way.

“I believe in freedom and I believe in a plucky little democracy defending itself in a very tough neighbourhood,” he said.