Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon says limits on Chinese EVs at military and government facilities will be part of a wider review with Public Safety and other departments.

The Liberal government has already opened a route for Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a reduced tariff. Industry briefing material for Parliament sets an initial annual quota of 49,000 vehicles at 6.1 per cent and says the arrangement aims to help attract investment.

That same briefing acknowledges that connected vehicles gather large amounts of information that could have intelligence value. Transport Canada and Public Safety Canada lead the federal frameworks for vehicle safety and security, with support from other bodies.

U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra raised the same concern in a March interview with Ezra Levant, published by Rebel News. He said the Americans are "not going to open the floodgates" to Chinese cars crossing from Canada, and called a car from China a "great gobbler of data" that at times sends information out.

The Privacy Commissioner's office described the data problem in issue sheets for a House committee appearance in April. Manufacturers can receive information through overseas cloud systems, troubleshooting and service access, and personal information processed abroad may be open to that country's police or national security agencies.

Neither an investigation nor an audit of an EV maker has been done, the office says, and a full assessment would mean examining particular models, contracts and the legal requirements in China.

As Rebel News reported November 17, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping named electric vehicles among areas for deeper cooperation. Their Shenzhen talks also expanded tariff relief for Canadian exports and extended Canadian exemptions for certain Chinese metals.

The briefing material itself says that opening Canadian markets can increase the presence of high-risk vendors, and that the government will keep working to safeguard sensitive data.