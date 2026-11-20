David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE and are joined by Kirk Lubimov and Mike of Critical Compass Media for the Rebel Roundtable livestream!

Show Notes

Guests this week: Kirk Lubimov and Mike of Critical Compass Media

Today, we're looking at B.C.'s new Conservative government, Kirk Lubimov on Prime Minister Mark Carney's China and tariff trouble, Peter Navarro on Ottawa's trade arrogance, and Rebel News' exclusive on the “foreign principals” behind LNG Canada. Drea will likely mention B.C. Conservatives' plan to bring back letter grades and O Canada.

Plus, a Conservative MP going off on a reporter over Pierre Poilievre's leadership, the House passing the 2026 budget 162 to 151, and Ottawa's $100.9 million spending on asylum claimant housing.

And finally, a cyclist ticketed for no helmet near open fentanyl use, Sheila Gunn Reid's MAID Tim Hortons parking lot post, a federal public servant who said God told him not to get vaccinated, and a Toronto police recruitment video styled after GTA 6.

Join the Conversation

Join David & Drea live in the chat. Send a Rumble Rant or a YouTube Super Chat and they may read it on air.

Rebel News LIVE! Toronto is tomorrow, Saturday, November 21, the final stop of 2026, with Ezra Levant, David Menzies, Tamara Ugolini, Alexa Lavoie, Scarlett Grace and ten special guests. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. Tickets and details are at rebelnews.com/rnl_2026.

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