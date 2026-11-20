Former Saguenay mayor takes a stand against Remembrance Day prayer ban
Since July, Canadian Armed Forces chaplains can no longer say the word “God” at official ceremonies. Former Saguenay mayor Jean Tremblay calls the decision “arrogant.”
On Nov. 11, for the first time, Canadian Armed Forces chaplains were not allowed to pray at official Remembrance Day ceremonies.
The cause is a military instruction that took effect on July 29, 2026. At official events, a chaplain must now offer a “spiritual reflection” instead, with no reference to God. Indigenous spiritual practices are still allowed for cultural and educational purposes.
Yet on Nov. 8, 2024, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion calling for no chaplain to be punished for praying in public. When questioned in the House, Defence Minister David McGuinty defended the instruction in the name of diversity.
A petition calling for the instruction to be repealed gathered more than 15,000 signatures in two weeks.
Jean Tremblay served as mayor of Chicoutimi and then Saguenay for 20 years. He fought all the way to the Supreme Court to keep prayer at city council meetings, and he lost in 2015. That ruling is cited in the new instruction.
“Now you can really see that they don’t want to see God anymore,” he told Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie.
He called the directive “arrogant.” “I would have liked them to hold a referendum among the troops. I’m convinced they wouldn’t have said yes.”
The government says the rule is about neutrality and respect for soldiers who don’t believe. Tremblay isn’t convinced. “That’s not neutrality, that’s a victory for the atheists. We have the right to be respected too.”
Since 1919, Canada has honoured its fallen soldiers with a prayer. Many of them rest beneath white crosses.
Do we still honour their memory when we leave out the prayer?
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.https://www.protectalexa.com/
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COMMENTS
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susan gerbes commented 2026-11-20 13:49:51 -0500 FlagI participated in the Remembrance Day ceremony in Niagara-on-the-Lake last week. It was beautifully done, opening with prayer, God was mentioned several times, and closed with prayer of the same kind. I went to the speaker afterward and thanked him for keeping God’s name in the ceremony…his eyes welled up with tears…..and he said thank you…..