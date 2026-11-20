The Investigatory Powers Tribunal has ruled that the Home Office can no longer refuse to confirm that it served Apple with a secret technical capability notice, widely reported to demand access to the encrypted iCloud data of British users. In an open judgment handed down on November 19, 2026 the tribunal rejected the government's claim that admitting the order's existence would damage national security.

The notice was issued under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 and its contents remain secret. Apple withdrew Advanced Data Protection, its end-to-end iCloud encryption, from new UK users in February 2025, and has said it has "never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

The panel was Lady Carmichael, the tribunal's president, with Mr Justice Chamberlain and Mr Justice Johnson. According to the judgment as reported by PPC Land, the tribunal found that "anyone with even a passing interest in this topic already knows that the respondent has served a technical capability notice on Apple."

It inferred that briefings to The Times and the Financial Times confirming the order "were authorised by Government Ministers or senior department officials or special advisers. This amounts to a significant departure from NCND." NCND means neither confirm nor deny. The judges called the Home Office's damage assessment "flawed in the public law sense." The Home Office's witness, Andrew Scurry, had argued that "the NCND principle is only effective when it is maintained consistently."

The ruling does not reveal what the notice says. Two further judgments, one private and one closed, were handed down the same day and will not be published. The parties aim for a substantive hearing in the first half of 2027.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, called it "a seismic judgment that upholds open justice and the public's right to know" and called on the government to withdraw the notice.

Lady Carmichael was appointed to the tribunal on November 6, 2019 and became its president on November 1, 2025, on the advice of the Prime Minister. She has been a judge of Scotland's supreme courts since May 2016 and, per the tribunal's members page, was Standing Junior Counsel to the Home Department from 2000 to 2008.

Since early 2025 the government has refused to confirm a fact its own side had already briefed to two newspapers.