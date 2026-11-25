Smith fires back at Guilbeault, UCP AGM hype, pipeline progress in Canada | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Chris Scott for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Chris Scott of the Whistlestop Cafe & Alberta Prosperity Project
Today, we're looking at Alberta's stand against the federal Combatting Hate Act. Rebel News reports that Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery announced an Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act motion against the act, which removed the good-faith religious opinion defence from the Criminal Code. Asked whether the move panders to the base, Smith said "We just don't want to wait until somebody's pastor has been hauled off to jail." Global News reports that Alberta is taking a symbolic stand, saying the law silences speech.
Plus, the UCP's annual general meeting, set for Calgary Nov. 27 to 29. The Calgary Herald's Rick Bell writes that the party won't fight over Alberta independence at the convention, with about 7,000 expected. Sitka Media reports that B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson will speak at the opening with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. Also, Smith's pushback on Steven Guilbeault, and Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi pressing her on natural gas costs.
And finally, Calgary's proposed budget. Global News reports it would add more than 3,500 city staff over four years, and the Calgary Herald reports it includes a 15 per cent property tax hike.
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