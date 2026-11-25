Poland's government has drafted a law that would make every social media user in the country prove their age before using the platforms.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs and the Ministry of National Education sent the bill, listed as UD492, out for consultation on Nov. 20, Rzeczpospolita reports. Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Dariusz Standerski and Deputy Education Minister Katarzyna Lubnauer presented it to the Sejm's committee on children and youth.

The bill sets a minimum age of 15. To keep younger users out, platforms would have to check everyone. Users could prove their age with the EU Digital Identity Wallet, the government's mObywatel app or a platform's own tool, as long as it meets EU rules, according to ID Tech. The platform would only be told whether the user is over or under 15.

Existing users would have six or 18 months to confirm their age, and accounts whose age is still in doubt after 14 days would be blocked. "Biometrics is not planned," Lubnauer said.

The checks don't stop at sign-up. Reclaim The Net reports that platforms could demand re-verification whenever they have "justified doubts" about a user's age, possibly triggered by an algorithm tracking the content that user views. The draft's justification cites radicalization and disinformation as threats.

Platforms that don't comply face fines of up to 6 per cent of their annual global turnover, enforced by the president of UKE, Poland's electronic communications regulator. The Council of Ministers is expected to adopt the bill in the first quarter of 2027, and Education Minister Barbara Nowacka has pointed to Jan. 1, 2028, as the best start date, Głos Nauczycielski reports.

The bill comes less than two weeks after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a government bill implementing the EU's Digital Services Act. He warned it could create a "censorship official" and give the government "arbitrary control" over what Poles can say, write or publish. He vetoed an earlier version in January.

Lubnauer is a former leader of the liberal Nowoczesna party, and Standerski sits on the national board of the New Left, according to his conference biography.

Under this draft, no one in Poland could open a social media account without the state vouching for their age first.