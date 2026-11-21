Banks are locking people out, hackers are taking down whole systems and flights are grounded. Everything gold is supposed to protect you from is in the headlines right now, so why is the price going down?

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia break down who is actually selling gold right now, and why the people holding real metal aren’t.

They also answer a question a client asked this week: what happens to your gold and silver if Guildhall, or the company holding your registered account, goes bankrupt? And what if the lights go out completely?

Silver is down more than 50% from its January high, and gold has given back this year’s gains. So who is doing the selling, and why did one well-known analyst just put $800,000 into silver?

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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