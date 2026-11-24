An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, sentenced a man to death on Friday for what it called blasphemous content on social media, more than eight years after the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber-crime circle registered the case.

Special Judge Amjad Ali Shah of Anti-Terrorism Court number one sentenced Muhammad Ibtisam-ul-Mustafa, of Chakwal district in Punjab, to death for "creating and disseminating blasphemous content related to the Almighty and for sacrilegious content for holy prophets," The Nation, a Pakistani daily, reports.

The paper reports he also got life in prison for defiling holy books, plus further terms of ten, five, five and seven years with fines. The last was for hate speech on social media under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, the 2016 cyber-crime law known as PECA.

The report says the agency's cyber-crime circle in Rawalpindi registered the case on August 3, 2018, and that he was arrested on September 3, 2018. It does not describe the posts, a defence lawyer or an appeal.

This may not be the first sentence in the case. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a federal advisory body, lists an "Ibtisam Mustafa" from Lawa tehsil in Chakwal as given life by a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court in July 2021 for insulting the Prophet Muhammad online. Dawn, a Pakistani English-language daily, reported that sentence, and that a 2019 conviction in the same case had been set aside by the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench and sent back to be rewritten.

The News, another Pakistani daily, reported on May 10, 2024 that an unnamed Chakwal man, in a case registered in August 2018 by the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber-crime wing, was sentenced to death under section 295-C by a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court. None of these reports names the man in the same words as The Nation, and The Nation does not say whether Friday's sentence is a new judgment in a case that has been through the courts before.

Dawn reported in January 2025 that a Rawalpindi court sentenced four men to death in an online blasphemy case brought by a private group, the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan.