On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to the Conservative push to force a Commons vote on Mark Carney's immigration levels plan.

At a Sunday news conference, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the Liberal government "reckless" for letting in "extremely high numbers" of immigrants. Immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner is tabling a motion this week asking every MP to vote against the plan to raise permanent immigration next year to what the party calls "the highest level in history."

Conservative MPs have noted the massive immigration targets set by the Liberals. The government's plan targets about 662,000 new permanent residents in 2027. That is the usual 380,000, plus a "one-time" add-on of up to 200,000 more, plus a separate two-year program for protected persons and some temporary workers already in the country.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab claims the extra admissions won't strain housing or social services because most of the people are already here. The government expects about half of each year's new permanent residents to be people already in Canada on temporary visas. Carney promised to bring temporary numbers down, and his answer is to make many of them permanent.

Rempel Garner told reporters Canada needs "to take a pause," pointing to unemployment, housing costs and the state of health care.

David and Sheila also looked at Statistics Canada figures putting Windsor at 127 young men for every 100 young women, part of a trend that has young men outnumbering young women in 40 of Canada's 41 major cities.

The Conservatives also want the Temporary Foreign Worker Program scrapped. Carney calls his plan "sustainable." The vote is expected later this week, and it will put every Liberal MP on the record.

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