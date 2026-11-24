The Trump administration is preparing a new round of tariffs on major manufacturing economies, with findings from an excess-capacity investigation due imminently, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Rates and exemptions remain unclear. The White House and USTR did not respond to Reuters' questions.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer launched the investigations in March, using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to examine practices Washington says burden American commerce. The list includes China, the European Union, Mexico, Japan, India and South Korea, alongside ten other economies. Canada is not on that published list.

Greer said the administration was seeking to bring critical supply chains and manufacturing jobs back to America. His office argued that foreign production exceeding domestic consumption can displace U.S. output and discourage investment in American factories, according to the launch announcement.

A USTR fact sheet identifies possible government interventions including subsidies, subsidized lending, state-owned enterprises and barriers to market access. Its illustrative sectors range from steel, aluminum and vehicles to batteries, semiconductors, machinery and solar modules. Those are examples of what the investigation is looking at, not a final list of products facing new duties.

The latest American move comes while Ottawa is still seeking relief from its separate trade dispute with Washington. As Rebel News reported, chief negotiator Janice Charette told MPs the United States had shown no willingness to agree to fully tariff-free trade. Canada’s objective was lower rates on a narrower range of goods.

Section 301 is intended to address foreign government practices considered unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory when they burden U.S. commerce, USTR explains. The March launch invited public comments on the practices and on what action, if any, the United States should take, with hearings starting May 5.