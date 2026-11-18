Canada has to prepare for a trade arrangement with the United States that still includes tariffs, chief trade negotiator Janice Charette told MPs on Nov. 17, as Washington refuses to go back to fully tariff-free trade.

At the Commons international trade committee, Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar asked Charette whether Ottawa's goal is still tariff-free trade. She said the U.S. is changing its trade with every country and that all of Trump's deals have included some level of tariffs, The Canadian Press reported.

The objective, she said, is to "get to the lowest rate of tariff on the narrowest basket of goods with the most preferential access for Canadian businesses and Canadian workers."

"We'd like to try and get as close back to that as possible," Charette said, referring to the tariff-free trade CUSMA was built on. "But we do have another partner on the other side of the table and they have shown to date an unwillingness to enter into any arrangement in which there is full tariff-free trade."

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the committee he is still in contact with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and that a bilateral deal is still possible. He said he and Greer have agreed not to discuss the details publicly.

A day later, Prime Minister Mark Carney met President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Ottawa's readout said the two discussed the work toward a trade agreement and agreed to keep at it and stay in close contact. It announced no deal and no tariff cuts.

Don't count on Washington's new Congress to fix it either. As Rebel News reported, former U.S. ambassador David Cohen told MPs that Democratic control of Congress wouldn't guarantee tariff relief, since Trump could veto any bill and overriding him takes a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Ottawa has been looking elsewhere in the meantime. On Nov. 17, Canada expanded its tariff arrangement with China, winning relief for Canadian pork and seafood exports in exchange for extended and broader exemptions on certain Chinese metals.

But the U.S. is still Canada's biggest customer by far. American buyers took 70.2 per cent of Canadian merchandise exports in September, as Rebel News reported.