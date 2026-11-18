Canadian investigators and the U.S. Secret Service have teamed up on a cross-border operation against cryptocurrency fraud, including scams that trick victims into handing criminals access to their digital wallets. Operation Niagara began Nov. 16, the Ontario Securities Commission announced, bringing police, securities regulators and private companies together to disrupt fraud networks and find victims.

The operation targets approval phishing, where what looks like a legitimate request from a trusted service actually gives a fraudster permission to move a victim's cryptocurrency. The OSC says investigators are also looking for cases where criminals have gained access but haven't used it yet, giving them a chance to step in before the money is gone.

Wealth Professional reported that the work is split between two teams, one in Toronto hosted by the OSC with the Ontario Provincial Police, and one in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Secret Service. Both are focused on people who have already lost money and those still at risk.

Victims can be drawn in by a fake website, app or message offering a token claim, an airdrop or wallet verification. According to the regulator's explanation cited in that report, approving the transaction can let criminals move tokens without ever getting the victim's password or seed phrase.

Along with the OPP, the RCMP and the Secret Service, the operation involves police in Toronto, Quebec City, Calgary and Edmonton, securities regulators in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec, and several blockchain analytics firms. The OSC hasn't released any arrest numbers or a total for recovered money.

Operation Niagara follows Project Atlas in 2024, Operation Avalanche in 2025 and Operation Atlantic earlier this year. In April, the OSC and its partners said Operation Atlantic had identified more than 20,000 crypto wallet addresses tied to victims in more than 30 countries, who had lost over US$45 million.

Rebel News previously reported on Ottawa's separate plan to ban crypto ATMs. That proposal was about access to cash machines. Operation Niagara goes after the scammers themselves.

The OSC is urging anyone who thinks they've been targeted to get help and use the fraud-prevention resources offered by the agencies involved. Wealth Professional also passed along the regulator's warning that services charging a fee to recover stolen crypto are often scams themselves.