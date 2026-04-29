After freezing bank accounts during Freedom Convoy, Liberals now move to ban crypto ATMs

Mark Carney's Liberals are looking to ban cryptocurrency cash machines across Canada.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

After using emergency powers to freeze bank accounts linked to protesters during the Canada convoy protest, the Liberal government is now moving to shut down another avenue Canadians use outside the traditional banking system: crypto ATMs.

Buried in the Spring Economic Update 2026 is a proposal to ban cryptocurrency cash machines across Canada. Ottawa claims the move is needed to fight scams and money laundering.

“To protect Canadians by shutting down a primary method for scammers to defraud victims and for criminals to place their cash proceeds of crime, the Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to ban crypto ATMs,” the document states.

Crypto ATMs allow users to buy digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum using cash or debit cards, giving Canadians a way to access decentralized finance without relying entirely on banks or online exchanges.

In 2022, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to freeze accounts tied to convoy-linked protests, a move that sparked national outrage and civil liberties litigation. 

Now, with one signature in a fiscal update, the same government wants to eliminate a tool that exists outside conventional banking channels, which colluded with the governing Liberals to freeze assets of their own customers participating in or supportive of peaceful convoy demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions. 

The Liberals have not yet explained how the ban would be enforced, what would happen to existing machines, or whether Canadians will be compensated for businesses forced to remove them.

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.