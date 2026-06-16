Race-based parking arrives at Yukon hospitals in the name of 'decolonization'

The Yukon government is rolling out Indigenous-only parking spaces at all three of the territory's hospitals as part of its commitment to “decolonization and Indigenization” in health care.

According to a report in the National Post, designated parking spots reserved exclusively for Indigenous patients and families are being introduced at hospitals in Whitehorse, Dawson City and Watson Lake as part of a broader effort to make health-care services more “culturally safe.”

The initiative is being promoted under the Yukon government's Indigenous Health Strategy, which aims to address what officials describe as barriers Indigenous people face when accessing health care.

But the policy raises an obvious question: if reserving parking spaces based on race is acceptable when done in the name of reconciliation, would the government tolerate reserved parking for any other ethnic group?

Parking at hospitals is often limited, particularly for seniors, families with young children, and disabled patients attending medical appointments. Yet under this new policy, access to some of those spaces will depend not on medical need, disability, age or mobility challenges, but on ancestry.

The Yukon government says the move is intended to advance reconciliation and improve the experience of Indigenous patients.

The policy comes amid a broader push across Canada to embed “decolonization” initiatives into public institutions, including health care, education and government services.

For patients arriving at a Yukon hospital, the newest question may no longer be simply whether a parking space is available, but whether they belong to the right group to use it.