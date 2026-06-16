Alberta Fact Check: Was the October 19 referendum really just Danielle Smith's decision?

Who is David McLaughlin?

Not just another political commentator.

David McLaughlin served as Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1993 and has spent decades in senior political and public affairs roles. His opinion carries weight because he understands how democratic and constitutional processes work.

Which is why his characterization of the referendum deserves scrutiny.

The October 19 referendum did not materialize because Danielle Smith decided she wanted one.

Fact check: the referendum (which is not an independence referendum) is in response to ~700,000 Albertans who signed two separate petitions demanding a referendum. https://t.co/6dvApVMDfr — Blaise (@boehmerB) June 15, 2026

It emerged after two separate citizen-led petition campaigns attracted roughly 700,000 signatures from Albertans.

The independence initiative petition delivered approximately 301,000 signatures, far exceeding the legal threshold required to trigger the process.

The competing Forever Canada petition collected more than 400,000 signatures, likewise demonstrating massive public engagement on the issue.

🧵1/ NEW POLL: Half of Albertans and Saskatchewanians want a referendum on leaving Canada.



But here’s the real story: It’s Ottawa’s actions that are fuelling the separatist fire.

Let’s break it down. 🔥👇 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 9, 2025

Regardless of which side Albertans support, hundreds of thousands of citizens demanded a democratic process to settle the question.

Reducing that to "Danielle Smith's decision" erases the role played by those Albertans.

McLaughlin is correct that referendums can create uncertainty. But uncertainty did not begin with a referendum campaign.

Albertans have spent years facing uncertainty over federal energy policies, emissions caps, tanker bans, cancelled projects, equalization disputes, and a growing debate about Alberta's place within Confederation.

The referendum is not the source of that debate. It is a response to it.

If roughly 700,000 Albertans signing petitions is not sufficient reason to let Albertans vote on a question, then what exactly is the purpose of Alberta's citizen initiative process?

People can vote Stay. People can vote Leave. People can campaign passionately for either side.

But portraying the referendum as merely the personal project of one premier ignores the fact that it was driven onto the political agenda by one of the largest citizen-petition efforts in Alberta history.

That isn't Danielle Smith acting alone. Instead, that's democracy working exactly as designed.