Alberta Fact Check: Was the October 19 referendum really just Danielle Smith's decision?

"October 19 referendum creates its own uncertainty and it was Danielle Smith's decision." — David McLaughlin

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Who is David McLaughlin?

Not just another political commentator.

David McLaughlin served as Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1993 and has spent decades in senior political and public affairs roles. His opinion carries weight because he understands how democratic and constitutional processes work.

Which is why his characterization of the referendum deserves scrutiny.

The October 19 referendum did not materialize because Danielle Smith decided she wanted one.

It emerged after two separate citizen-led petition campaigns attracted roughly 700,000 signatures from Albertans.

The independence initiative petition delivered approximately 301,000 signatures, far exceeding the legal threshold required to trigger the process.

The competing Forever Canada petition collected more than 400,000 signatures, likewise demonstrating massive public engagement on the issue.

Regardless of which side Albertans support, hundreds of thousands of citizens demanded a democratic process to settle the question.

Reducing that to "Danielle Smith's decision" erases the role played by those Albertans.

McLaughlin is correct that referendums can create uncertainty. But uncertainty did not begin with a referendum campaign.

Albertans have spent years facing uncertainty over federal energy policies, emissions caps, tanker bans, cancelled projects, equalization disputes, and a growing debate about Alberta's place within Confederation.

The referendum is not the source of that debate. It is a response to it.

If roughly 700,000 Albertans signing petitions is not sufficient reason to let Albertans vote on a question, then what exactly is the purpose of Alberta's citizen initiative process?

People can vote Stay. People can vote Leave. People can campaign passionately for either side.

But portraying the referendum as merely the personal project of one premier ignores the fact that it was driven onto the political agenda by one of the largest citizen-petition efforts in Alberta history.

That isn't Danielle Smith acting alone. Instead, that's democracy working exactly as designed.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-16 14:14:07 -0400
    Wouldn’t it be nice if all those leftover political hacks would let us Albertans get on with deciding what we want to do?