Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford used a Toronto business forum Monday to push the proposed Alberta-to-Ontario Northern Shield pipeline, while conceding that trade barriers between their provinces remain, The Hub reported.

The proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor would carry oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Sarnia, Ontario, without crossing the United States. In a September statement, Ford’s office described a roughly 3,300-kilometre route with an estimated initial capacity of 500,000 barrels a day, potentially expandable to 800,000.

At Monday’s event, Smith presented the project as an energy-security measure. Ford said Ontario’s section had been mapped and First Nations along the route would need to be consulted. Ontario is leading a $17-million feasibility study, and Ford has put taxpayer financing on the table, The Hub reported.

Ford’s office says the corridor would increase supply to Sarnia refineries and provide access to domestic and export markets. The September proposal also outlined work on a port option for tidewater access and exploration of a strategic petroleum reserve.

Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter told Ezra Levant in July that many oil-company executives may not see an economic case for Northern Shield. He also warned about regulatory obstacles, court challenges and the prospect of taxpayers financing new pipelines.

That report said a detailed feasibility study was expected by the end of 2026, with federal regulatory review, environmental assessments and Indigenous consultation still required before construction. Gunter separately criticized the carbon-capture conditions attached to a proposed West Coast line, warning that additional costs could discourage private investment.

Provincial support is also incomplete. Saskatchewan backs Northern Shield, while Manitoba, which the line would cross, has not signed on, The Hub reported. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has said projects crossing his province must begin with Indigenous partnership.