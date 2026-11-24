Canadians heading south for Black Friday deals could pay extra on the way home. Ottawa's counter-tariffs on American goods can apply to items shoppers bring back across the border, according to Canada Border Services Agency guidance.

Since Sept. 8, Canada has charged surtaxes of 15, 25 or 50 per cent on certain goods made in the U.S. Those charges come on top of GST, HST and any other duties, and sales tax is then charged on the surtax too, CBSA says.

What matters is where a product was made, not where it was bought. A product made in another country but bought at an American store isn't hit by these U.S. surtaxes.

How long you're away also changes the bill. Under CBSA's rules for returning residents, shoppers who come back within 24 hours get no personal exemption at all, so tariffs and taxes can apply to everything they bring home.

After at least 24 hours away, the exemption is $200. But go over $200 and the whole exemption is lost, not just the amount above it. Alcohol and tobacco don't count toward that $200.

After at least 48 hours away, the exemption rises to $800, and duties and taxes apply only to the amount above that. Purchases must be declared in Canadian dollars, using the exchange rate CBSA recognizes.

Not every product is taxed the same. Finance Canada's list of covered goods sets the rate for each item, across categories including appliances, dairy, electronics, plastics, steel and aluminum. A sale price alone won't tell shoppers what a purchase will really cost to bring home.

The tariffs are part of Canada's wider trade fight with Washington. As Rebel News reported on Nov. 18, chief trade negotiator Janice Charette told MPs that Ottawa is pushing for lower U.S. tariffs on fewer goods, but warned that Washington has resisted a fully tariff-free deal.