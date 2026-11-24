Ottawa's own records show the Canadian Anti-Hate Network received $302,545 from two federal programs in the 2025-26 fiscal year. That's $109,545 from Public Safety's Community Resilience Fund and $193,000 from Canadian Heritage's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program.

So I wanted to know who these people are, what they do with your money and whether they should be getting more of it.

The network launched in 2018. CBC reported at the time that it was formed by more than 15 academics, journalists, legal experts and community leaders, with a plan to publish profiles of hate groups operating in Canada. On paper, a mandate to "monitor, research and counter hate groups" sounds noble enough.

But look at who ends up in its crosshairs, and it's almost always the right. Conservatives, protesters, critics of government policy and, yes, journalists like us. It tracks them, writes reports on them and hands those reports to reporters who are happy to run with them. That's not neutral hate-watching. It's a political project with a charitable-sounding name.

Its executive director, Evan Balgord, is hardly a neutral referee. On a recent podcast with Rachel Gilmore, he called outlets like ours "stenographers" for "white supremacists and neo-Nazis" and accused us of doing PR for hate groups. He also admitted the flak his group takes helps him "make fundraising pitches."

The network's founding chair was Bernie Farber, and its board is now chaired by Sue Gardner. It's a non-profit, not a charity, so it can't issue tax receipts. It raises money from donors and takes federal project grants.

Behind those 2025-26 payments are multi-year agreements listed in the federal grants database. There's a $200,000 Public Safety grant to build an ethical framework for research on far-right organizing, a $440,000 agreement for anti-hate activities and an earlier $268,400 Canadian Heritage project from 2020.

The $200,000 grant was announced in October 2025 alongside 18 other recipients, as part of $36.9 million from the Community Resilience Fund. The new federal budget adds tens of millions more to that fund. It doesn't name recipients, and I found nothing showing the network will get a cut. That only becomes public when Public Safety announces the awards.

The network has also tried for more. In 2023, it asked the House of Commons for $5 million over five years. It didn't get it.

So what did Canadians get for their money? In June 2022, the network launched a school toolkit with Ahmed Hussen, then minister of housing, diversity and inclusion. Yes, that was a real portfolio under the Trudeau Liberals.

Not everyone was sold. Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education told schools the toolkit was not recommended, saying it wasn't high quality, wasn't as free from bias as reasonably possible and lacked Saskatchewan context. Balgord insisted it was well sourced and not partisan.

When it launched, the network said it took its inspiration from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American group known for its "hate map." In April, the SPLC was indicted on federal fraud charges alleging it set up fictitious entities to route donor money to paid informants inside extremist groups. The SPLC denies any wrongdoing, and nothing in the indictment alleges the Canadian network was involved.

Still, it raises a fair question about the hate-monitoring model the network borrowed. These groups live on donations, and their appeals work best when the threat looks large and growing.

Then there's the Freedom Convoy. On Feb. 6, 2022, Farber tweeted an antisemitic flyer he said was taken "at the Occupation" in Ottawa. Critics quickly showed the same image had been posted two weeks earlier from Miami. Farber deleted the tweet. At a Commons committee that April, Balgord called it "our error in not communicating that more clearly." I found no published evidence the flyer was ever handed out in Ottawa.

In September 2023, lawyer Caryma Sa'd and journalist Elisa Hategan published The HateGate Affair, an 85-page report built on about 1,000 pages of RCMP documents obtained through freedom-of-information requests. They concluded that much of the police picture of Diagolon as an extremist threat traced back to one source, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. The network rejects that, and RCMP intelligence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry described Diagolon as a militia-like network with armed members.

Critics also point to the network's 2024 booklet, which listed Campaign Life Coalition and LifeSiteNews among far-right and Christian nationalist groups. Internal Public Safety memos reported by Blacklock's asked whether accusations of bias were considered before the $200,000 grant was approved.

And in 2022, a judge dismissing a libel suit by network director Richard Warman against Jonathan and Barbara Kay wrote that the evidence showed the network had assisted Antifa, a movement the judge said has been violent. The network disputes that characterization.

The network says it monitors extremists using ethical, legal methods and that taxpayer grants don't make it anyone's mouthpiece. Its supporters point to rising hate crime numbers.

But with the Community Resilience Fund growing by tens of millions of dollars, the question is simple. Should a group accused of bias, which critics say targets conservatives and Christians, keep getting your money? Public Safety hasn't said whether the network will get more. I guess we'll have to wait and see.