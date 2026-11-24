Here we go again.

On Monday, as the union opened its Indigenous advocacy day on Parliament Hill, Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Sharon DeSousa formally called on the Liberal government to make residential school "denialism" a crime and to fund more public education.

"Reconciliation cannot move forward when the truth is under attack," she said.

Also weighing in was James Marchand, representative of PSAC's National Indigenous Peoples' Circle (NIPC), who complained that the "Government still won't commit to making it a crime."

If this sounds familiar, it's because I reported on almost the same push in June. That's when the Senate voted 41-32 to reject an amendment to the Liberals' hate bill, C-9, that would have criminalized promoting hatred by "condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian residential school system."

Despite the rejection, NDP MP Leah Gazan continues to promote her private member's bill, C-254, which she reintroduced in October 2025. The bill would add residential school denialism to the Criminal Code next to the ban on Holocaust denial, with up to two years in jail.

The proposed legislation, which isn’t scheduled for debate, goes far beyond so-called denialism.

It would also cover promoting hatred "by misrepresenting facts relating to" the residential school system. The bill does not spell out who decides what counts as a misrepresented fact. Gazan has said courts would decide what counts as a violation.

"My bill would apply to anyone who condones, downplays, justifies or denies the Indian residential school system in Canada," Gazan told Broadview last November.

For now, the Liberals aren't biting. Asked in September about criminalizing denialism, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty wouldn't commit to it.

"While I acknowledge that the opposition is taking a position and trying to move something forward, that comes from them," she said. The government has since signalled it will focus on public education instead.