The federal government's own tally of commitments from Prime Minister Mark Carney's Canada Investment Summit comes to $480.84 billion. Of that, $840 million is federal money.

The breakdown came in a Nov. 23 response to order paper question Q-1527, submitted by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley of Edmonton West. The Privy Council Office answered.

According to the response, $427.5 billion of the total comes from pension plans, asset managers and banks. Another $52.5 billion is Bell Canada's AI hub with the Government of Saskatchewan. The federal share is $700 million through the Business Development Bank of Canada and about $140 million from the Canada Growth Fund for Generation Mining.

The largest items are bank lending targets spread over five to 10 years. TD set a $150-billion target, Scotiabank pledged "over $100 billion" and BMO pledged $70 billion.

The $50-billion "Maple Fund" from CPPIB and Brookfield is a fund that has yet to be raised.

Bell and Saskatchewan announced their project on Sept. 14, the day before the summit opened. It is still counted in the summit total.

Asked which of the commitments are legally binding, the government said the agreements "will take place between and among the investors and the companies, not with the Government of Canada."

Asked how it will track whether the pledges are fulfilled and report back to Parliament, the government described governance at BDC and the Canada Growth Fund. It named no way of tracking the remaining $480 billion in private pledges.

The response does not say any of the pledges will fall through. Bank lending targets are real business plans. But they are targets the banks set for themselves, and the government has named no way to check whether they are met.