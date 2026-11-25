The federal government's Defence Drone Initiative has no performance framework, no audits and no completed risk assessment, despite $2.3 billion proposed for it over five years.

The admissions came in Nov. 23 responses to order paper questions Q-1530, Q-1531 and Q-1532, submitted by Conservative MP Scott Anderson of Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee. National Defence, Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Defence Investment Agency answered.

Budget 2026 proposes $2.3 billion over five years for the program, plus $200 million earmarked for 2027-28 and 2028-29. National Defence said the spending is "not tracked as a distinct program."

Three military and two civilian positions support it. The Defence Investment Agency said its own positions for the program "have not yet been staffed."

There is no approved performance framework and no milestones beyond supply arrangements set on Sept. 8. No audits, evaluations or independent reviews have been completed or commissioned, and the government said no risk-assessment findings are available.

The first 12 contracts total about $5.59 million, by Rebel News's count. A numbered company, 18159866 Canada Corp., won two of them worth $993,663 combined, for a ground vehicle called "CoriCan Droid 1.0" and an uncrewed aerial system called "2EyesCan 1.0." The responses do not say who owns the company. Corporations Canada records show it was incorporated federally on Aug. 11, 2026, less than a month before both contracts were issued, and list one director, Leonid Safir of Bolton, Ont.

The two departments do not agree on when some contracts were awarded. National Defence says the Osiris contracts were issued Sept. 18, while the Defence Investment Agency says Sept. 9. National Defence dates the Cypher Robotics and FPDynamics contracts to Sept. 10, while the agency says Oct. 2.

Draganfly won a $439,852 contract. Records received by the defence minister include emails titled "FW: Trump Drone involvement," dated Sept. 30, and "FW: Draganfly," dated Oct. 1, along with a July 29 document titled "MND Placemat Drone Spending." The response lists the titles only.