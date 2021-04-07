BREAKING: Alberta gov't seeks to delay trial of Pastor James Coates until summer

The legal team representing Pastor James Coates is reporting that a Crown prosecutor for the Alberta government is attempting to push the pastor's trial until the summertime.

The pastor was held for 35 days at the Edmonton Remand Centre for allegedly violating public health protocols by refusing to turn worshippers away from his GraceLife Church.

According to a news release from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms,

The [JCCF] is in the process of filing a subpoena to require Alberta Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw to testify at the trial of Pastor Coates on May 3, 2021. The Alberta Government Crown Prosecutor is requesting the Court adjourn the May 3 trial, claiming the government needs until summer to assemble its evidence.

Local RCMP and private security were directed to fence off the church property early this morning, and personnel are still on the scene.