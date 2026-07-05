Alberta independence group mocks Jason Kenney and Naheed Nenshi in viral AI ad

Alberta's Choice has released the latest instalment of its AI-generated parody series, aimed at prominent opponents of Alberta independence.

The newest video features AI versions of Mark Carney, former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk. Framed as a satirical "Operation Fear," the ad depicts the group brainstorming ways to discourage Albertans from supporting independence by warning they could lose everything from their pensions to their pets.

The parody reflects a broader effort by federalist voices to frighten Albertans away from debating the province's future.

The series portrays "self-important" political figures who believe they can dictate Alberta's future, only to be mocked by ordinary Albertans at the end of the video.

The parody is the latest release from Alberta's Choice, a registered third-party advertiser supporting Alberta's independence ahead of a possible referendum this fall.