301,000 Albertans demand independence vote as massive petition haul delivered to Elections Alberta

More than 301,000 Albertans signed on the dotted line for a chance to vote on independence, and on Monday, those signatures were physically delivered to Elections Alberta in one of the largest citizen-driven political mobilizations in modern Alberta history.

The petition, spearheaded by referendum proponent Mitch Sylvestre and organized through Stay Free Alberta, was carried to the Elections Alberta office by supporters after months of canvassing across the province, each box bearing a photo of canvassers in action.

According to organizers, nearly 7,000 volunteers helped gather the signatures during the depths of a bitter Alberta winter, knocking on doors, setting up tables at events, and driving countless rural backroads to collect names from Albertans demanding a say on the province’s future inside Confederation.

Here at the @ElectionsAB offices for the independent petition drop off. Organizers say they have achieved their signature goal of over 177,000 to trigger a referendum on secession in October.



More to come at https://t.co/MQlmaVp5NJ pic.twitter.com/B5WwEcXscS — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 4, 2026

The number to trigger a referendum under Alberta's citizen-led initiative rules was 177,732, or 10% of the votes cast in the 2023 general election.

If certified by Elections Alberta, the petition would trigger a provincewide referendum on Alberta independence set for October 19, 2026.

The boxes containing the petitions were wrapped in evidence tape upon delivery, a reflection of the increasingly high-stakes political and legal fight surrounding the initiative.

A court challenge launched on behalf of a small group of activist Indigenous chiefs is attempting to stop the referendum process before Albertans ever get the chance to cast a ballot.

But supporters say the sheer scale of the petition effort sends a message Ottawa can no longer ignore: dissatisfaction in Alberta is no longer something that can be ignored.