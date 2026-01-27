Alberta independence supporters 'acutely concerned' about province's future: Keith Wilson

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Freedom Convoy lawyer and separatist influencer, Keith Wilson, to discuss the rise of the Alberta independence movement.

Wilson described the likely thought process of the tens of thousands of Albertans who are pledging their support for an independent Alberta.

"I think it's Albertans who are very much alive to what's going on in Canada, and alive to what's going on in the world around them, and are acutely concerned about the future for themselves, but more importantly their children and their grandchildren," he said.

"They're concerned, some of them, if they're at a retirement or close to a retirement age, they're concerned about what the cost of living continual increases are under the Liberals with their failed policies," he continued.

Wilson went on to describe the camaraderie within the independence movement at it continues to gain momentum ahead of a potential referendum.

"They're invested in this problem, and they're invested in the solution. One of the things that you may have encountered, Sheila, when you go to one of these signing events, and see the long lines and the people in it, is the energy, the camaraderie, the hope, but also the steely determination," he said.

"Albertans are very much alive to the problems that the federal government has created, the growing dysfunction, the growing divide within out country, both culturally, economically. And they're prepared to embrace a very significant change, which is to become an independent country, not the 51st state as Trump may want, but rather an independent country," Wilson added.

With surging signature drives, palpable energy at events, and growing frustration over federal dysfunction, Alberta's independence supporters are channeling acute concern into real momentum—setting the stage for what could become one of the most consequential referendums in Canadian history if the petition threshold is met.