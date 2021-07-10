Alberta Institute Founder Peter McCaffrey on Big Government and political virtue signalling

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Peter McCaffrey, the founder of the independent, libertarian think tank the Alberta Institute, joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss his work to rein in the size and scope of all levels of government and to hold elected officials accountable to the people who elected them.

The Alberta Institute keeps track of how local politicians vote and how often they show up for work. When they started the simple job of a virtual roll call for municipal politicians, the politicos were so spooked by the new accountability measure that they wanted to able to add context to explain their absences. When you measure something, you change it, and when you monitor politicians, they behave like someone is watching.

Big Government counts on the reality that most of us are too busy working to pay for Big Government to have the time to pay attention to what Big Government is doing. That's why taxpayer watchdogs and government accountability groups are so important.

