Alberta introduces legislation to tighten MAID safeguards

Under the proposed law, Alberta would limit MAID eligibility to so-called Track 1 cases, meaning individuals whose death is expected within about 12 months. The legislation would also prohibit Track 2 MAID, which applies to individuals whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.

The bill would further prohibit MAID for minors, individuals who lack decision-making capacity, and those seeking advance requests for assisted death. Physicians and nurse practitioners would also be barred from referring patients outside the province for MAID eligibility assessments.

If passed, the legislation would introduce additional safeguards, including mandatory training requirements for MAID assessors and providers, new sanctions for practitioners who violate provincial MAID rules, and restrictions on how MAID information can be shared with patients in health-care settings.

The bill would also enshrine the right of physicians and nurse practitioners to refuse to participate in MAID and allow certain health-care facilities to opt out of providing or hosting the procedure.

Premier Danielle Smith said the legislation aims to protect vulnerable Albertans.

“This legislation strengthens safeguards and restores clear limits on eligibility to protect vulnerable Albertans facing mental illness or living with disabilities,” Smith said in a statement. “Those struggling with severe mental health challenges need treatment, compassion and support, not a path to end their life at what may be their lowest moment.”

The government said the changes come amid rising MAID deaths across Canada. Since the expansion of eligibility in 2021 to include people whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable, Track 2 MAID deaths have increased significantly nationwide.

The proposed legislation would establish Alberta’s own provincial MAID framework while operating within the federal Criminal Code, which sets national rules for assisted dying but leaves the delivery of health care to provinces and territories.

If passed, the bill would mark one of the most restrictive provincial approaches to MAID in Canada, reinforcing its role as a last-resort end-of-life measure rather than a broader medical option for a failing socialized healthcare system.