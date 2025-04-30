Alberta just opened the door to separation—and we’re done getting screwed

Mark Carney is Prime Minister.

Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada handed him a majority. The West? Irrelevant again.

We’ve been here before—forced into policies we didn’t vote for, led by a man we didn’t elect, governed by people who think Alberta exists to be taxed, scolded, and shut down.

But this time, Alberta did something different.

Because the very next day, Danielle Smith’s government introduced a bill that could change everything.

Buried in Alberta's Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 is a change that makes it possible—finally—for regular Albertans to trigger a binding referendum on separation.

The Citizen Initiative Act has been in the books for years. But it was a fraud. It required 600,000 signatures in 90 days—20% of all eligible voters. That’s not a citizen petition. That’s a brick wall.

But now?

Smith’s government just cut the threshold in half, and changed the calculation to 10% of voters from the last election. According to constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson, that’s fewer than 200,000 signatures.

Let me be clear: This isn’t a meme. It’s not wishful thinking. This is a legal path to independence. And it just became achievable.

This isn’t about bluster—it’s about options. It’s about leverage. It’s about Alberta saying: we’re done getting screwed.

And that’s why we’re launching DoneGettingScrewed.com.

It’s where you can support fair-minded journalism on Western alienation and the growing push for real autonomy—or even independence. It’s where you’ll find honest reporting that the Laurentian press won’t touch. It’s where you can say: we’ve had enough.

We’re not here to blow smoke. We’re here to tell the truth. Because the next time Ottawa tries to grab our guns, kill our industries, or ram through their globalist vision—we’ll remind them of one number: 177,000.

That’s all it takes now. And the West? We’re done getting screwed.

And we are not going to tell people who want out, 1/3 in the West, to shut up. They are not fringe, not radical. They are bigger than those who vote for the NDP and Carney in the West. And you ignore them at your peril.

