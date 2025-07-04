Would an independent Alberta be financially viable?

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) has now presented their budget for an independent Alberta. From reducing taxes to abolishing costly government services like Canada Post, the APP has their targets set on massive reform. We spoke with Jeffrey Rath, co-founder of the APP to find out more.

The budget covers a wide range of matters, including indigenous and environmental issues, in its pursuit of sustaining Alberta post-departure from the Dominion of Canada.

The plan sets out what Alberta's finances could look like, but the big question remains — how does the province transition from our current economic situation to this reimagined one?

It's not impossible by any measure, and the province's economic destination needs to be recognized if separation truly begins, so this is a good starting point. The APP will likely present transitional economic plans in the coming months, but for now we continue to inch closer in every way towards a more sovereign Alberta.