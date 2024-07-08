Alberta’s chief firearms officer on provincial efforts to safeguard firearms rights
Teri Bryant shared about efforts to preserve firearms rights in Alberta and the legal battles the province is fighting to see law-abiding firearms owners, and their property, protected from federal overreach.
Firearms are part of ranching and cowboy culture; they’ve been part of life in Canada since before the name Canada was even dreamt up.
Whether it be early fur-traders and hunters, or farmers protecting their property, no matter how badly Justin Trudeau may despise it, firearms are as Canadian as maple syrup and hockey.
While we were out covering a Stampede Breakfast and celebrating yet another great Canadian tradition in rodeo, we were fortunate to run into a true ally and advocate for Alberta firearms owners, Alberta’s Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant, who was gracious enough to join us for an interview.
You can watch our full coverage of the United Conservative Party South Calgary Stampede breakfast, including exclusive interviews with Premier Danielle Smith and a number of Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly by clicking here.
They weighed-in on Naheed Nenshi, the new leader of the NDP, and what it will take to keep Calgary voting conservative in the next federal election.
