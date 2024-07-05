EXCLUSIVE: Premier Danielle Smith, MLAs talk Nenshi and keeping Calgary Conservative

E-transfer (Canada):

The Calgary Stampede is a world-renowned celebration of cowboy culture, western lifestyle, and rodeo. It attracts over one million visitors a year, but it is also one of the most important political seasons of the year. Politicians of all stripes are out in force to sell their vision for Alberta.

One of the great Calgary traditions around this time of year is the countless free 'Stampede breakfasts' that pop-up throughout town all week long. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people line up for complementary eggs and bacon. Often times, political parties host the largest of these events to literally butter up their voting base.

The Calgary Stampede provides Rebel News unique opportunities to access and ask questions of elected officials who can often be found flipping pancakes and mingling with crowds, like a similar report from Stampede festivities last year.

For those unfamiliar with Alberta’s political landscape, rural Alberta votes almost entirely Conservative. Edmonton swings heavily towards the far-left NDP. Whereas Calgary, once a conservative stronghold, has become a contested battleground.

The NDP recently elected former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi as their leader. Certainly, the campaigning this time around is more important than ever.

We were joined by Premier Danielle Smith, who weighed in on the key issues her government is focused on to keep Calgarians voting conservative. She also addressed Nenshi’s legacy as Calgary mayor, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault's unwillingness to drop their climate alarmist crusade.

Ministers Rebecca Schulz and Tanya Fir, as well as MLAs Eric Bouchard, Myles McDougall and Chantelle de Jonge also joined us to discuss how they intend to earn the votes of Calgarians. They also shared how they believe Calgarians will respond to Nenshi’s leadership, following the massive tax hikes and the raises he gave himself as mayor.

Rebel News will be on location at many Stampede events. Stay tuned for more.