Alberta's independence movement surges forward with over 300,000 signatures delivered
Mitch Sylvestre, leader of the Alberta Prosperity Project, says over 300,000 signatures in favour of independence have been submitted — far exceeding the 177,732-signature threshold required to trigger a referendum.
Article by Rebel News staff
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Alberta's rising independence movement after over 300,000 petition signatures in favour of holding a referendum on separation were delivered to Elections Alberta on Monday afternoon.
Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre told supporters outside the Elections Alberta office that 301,620 signatures calling for a referendum on independence had been submitted. Under Alberta law, roughly 177,732 petition signatures are needed to trigger a referendum — 10% of the number of people who voted in the last election.
NOW: Boxes containing tens of thousands of signatures for Alberta's independence are being submitted to the Elections Alberta office in Edmonton. Each box has a picture of a canvasser. pic.twitter.com/xQVvab0nzr— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2026
The referendum, tentatively scheduled for October 19th, still faces a few obstacles, including the outcome of ongoing litigation.
Ezra described the multitude of forces pushing back against Alberta's independence movement. "The blob doesn't like Alberta independence — the political class, the media class, the pundits, the lobbyists, the lawyers, the judges, every institution. I get it, a lot of them would be out of work if Alberta were its own country — they'll do whatever they can to stop it," he said.
"Don't be surprised if one at a time, once a week or twice a week, every federal institution puts out a scary position paper or warning about independence. They did that in the United Kingdom with Brexit, they called it 'Project Fear,'" Ezra continued.
The petition delivery marks a historic milestone for the Alberta independence movement, nearly doubling the required threshold in a citizen-led effort that began earlier this year. Sylvestre described the moment as a turning point, telling supporters it demonstrates the deep desire among Albertans to chart their own future.
The group now awaits official verification by Elections Alberta, a process that could take weeks amid ongoing court challenges related to treaty rights and procedural issues.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-05-05 19:19:56 -0400Undecided folks must hear the facts. Alberta would be much better off as its own country. People would be employed in the oil industry. We’d have lots of money for pensions, social programs, and many other excellent things. And Ottawa will have to pound sand as they lose billions in transfer payments.