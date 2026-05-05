Alberta's independence movement surges forward with over 300,000 signatures delivered

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Alberta's rising independence movement after over 300,000 petition signatures in favour of holding a referendum on separation were delivered to Elections Alberta on Monday afternoon.

Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre told supporters outside the Elections Alberta office that 301,620 signatures calling for a referendum on independence had been submitted. Under Alberta law, roughly 177,732 petition signatures are needed to trigger a referendum — 10% of the number of people who voted in the last election.

NOW: Boxes containing tens of thousands of signatures for Alberta's independence are being submitted to the Elections Alberta office in Edmonton. Each box has a picture of a canvasser. pic.twitter.com/xQVvab0nzr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2026

The referendum, tentatively scheduled for October 19th, still faces a few obstacles, including the outcome of ongoing litigation.

Ezra described the multitude of forces pushing back against Alberta's independence movement. "The blob doesn't like Alberta independence — the political class, the media class, the pundits, the lobbyists, the lawyers, the judges, every institution. I get it, a lot of them would be out of work if Alberta were its own country — they'll do whatever they can to stop it," he said.

"Don't be surprised if one at a time, once a week or twice a week, every federal institution puts out a scary position paper or warning about independence. They did that in the United Kingdom with Brexit, they called it 'Project Fear,'" Ezra continued.

The petition delivery marks a historic milestone for the Alberta independence movement, nearly doubling the required threshold in a citizen-led effort that began earlier this year. Sylvestre described the moment as a turning point, telling supporters it demonstrates the deep desire among Albertans to chart their own future.

The group now awaits official verification by Elections Alberta, a process that could take weeks amid ongoing court challenges related to treaty rights and procedural issues.