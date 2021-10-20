Alberta's municipal elections: Where are all the conservatives?

The province of Alberta held its municipal elections on Monday, electing again largely left wing progressive mayors across the board, particularly in the two largest cities of Calgary and Edmonton.

"But wait," one might say— isn't Alberta largely a conservative province? Why are conservatives nearly non-existent at the municipal level?

Sheila Gunn Reid joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss that question.

Explaining the current situation in Alberta's municipal politics, Sheila told Ezra:

I think a lot of the problem here is, in Calgary, that conservatives have sort of walked off the field of municipal politics, it's really just a left wing thing. Conservatives tend to focus on provincial politics and the macro federal issues— but really the government that effects your person most is the municipal level, and yet there's really no fundraising for the next up and coming conservative leader on that level. The public sector unions, particularly the very powerful municipal ones in Edmonton and Calgary, they dump money into pacts or third party advertisers to help their preferred candidate. There's none of that happening at the conservative level— the money just isn't there, none of the businesses are donating to the conservative organizations to sort of cultivate a new conservative candidate, and then the business community wonders why they're getting stuck with all these extra taxes when they didn't rally around the conservative of their choice.

To see the full interview with Sheila Gunn Reid — and to watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT — become a subscriber to RebelNews+.