Alberta, Saskatchewan are most ‘dissatisfied’ with their treatment in Confederation, says poll

A new Angus Reid poll characterizes Québec taking more from its partners as a roadblock “confederational fairness.”

A growing number of Canadians say Alberta currently has a “raw deal” in the federation, with 23% claiming the province gives more than it receives. That jumps to 58% in Saskatchewan.

Conversely, 42% of Canadians said Quebec benefits disproportionately from neighbouring provinces.

Alberta Institute president Peter McCaffrey told True North these polled sentiments are based on irrefutable facts.

“The net difference between total federal tax collected and total federal expenditures in Alberta is approximately $20 billion per year,” McCaffrey said.

A similar poll conducted five years ago asked whether federal policies had “hurt” their provincial economy in recent years. More than half (51%) of Canadians felt the Trudeau government damaged their provincial economy. That number rose to 57% this year.

Four in five (82%) of Albertans blamed Liberal policies for harming its economy. That number fell to 65% in 2024.

Though Albertans feel less antagonized, McCaffrey said the figures “are closer in Saskatchewan.”

Saskatchewan taxpayers “are most likely to feel little benefit and high levels of angst,” according to the poll.

McCaffrey notes financial transfers from west to east are on the rise since 2019. They work out to nearly $5,000 per Albertan each year.

“And, the federal government is seen as working against the west’s interests — actively trying to shut down the very industries that generate the taxes that pay for the subsidies that the west provides to the rest of the country,” he said.

Only three in 10 (30%) Albertans felt respected by the rest of the country. Saskatchewan residents felt the least respected by the rest of the country, at 22%.

“It’s important to remember that the unfairness extends not only to direct financial transfers, but also to differences in how people, businesses, and industries are treated in different parts of the country,” McCaffrey said.

Overall, a growing number of Canadians are “dissatisfied” with Canada’s trajectory, up from 59% to 72% in five years. The province with the least satisfied residents was Saskatchewan, at 82%.

Provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan have vented frustrations to no end and have tabled autonomy legislation to retain their jurisdiction.

McCaffrey notes that provinces are tired of the federal intrusion into provincial jurisdiction. He claims the solution is simple: “The federal government needs to stay in its lane and focus on governing in the areas of jurisdiction that are granted to them by the constitution.”

An earlier Leger poll found only one-in-five (21%) Canadians residing in Saskatchewan and Manitoba view federalism positively. Albertans perceive it more favourably at 28%.

Quebecers were most satisfied with federalism at 40% despite being the least proud Canadians (42.8%). Conversely, Albertans are the proudest Canadians at 65.2%, followed by the Prairies (64.2%), despite most opposing federal intrusion.