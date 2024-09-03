Alberta Senate election winner speaks out about Trudeau's scandalous appointments
Pam Davidson received the most votes from Albertans, who named three 'senators-in-waiting' during 2021's provincial election — only for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ignore the people's choices and instead nominated a Liberal insider and a gender activist.
During provincial elections in 2021, in addition to electing Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party to form government, Albertans voted to elect nominees they chose to represent them in the Canadian Senate.
It is worth noting that the election of these nominees is not binding as senators are ultimately recommended by the prime minister and appointed by the governor general.
But over the last four Senate elections, nine nominees have been selected and five have been appointed to the Senate, indicating a general acknowledgment and respect for the clearly stated democratic wishes of Albertans since the Senate elections were introduced.
Alberta is unique among provinces in electing nominees for the senate. The province goes out of its way to ensure that Albertans are genuinely represented by taking this additional democratic step, a step Trudeau has made clear he does not care about in the slightest.
The three Albertans nominated in the 2021 provincial election, in order of highest number of votes received, were Pam Davidson, Erika Barootes and Mykhailo Martyniouk.
Instead of acknowledging the will of Albertans and naming any of these elected individuals to the Senate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again spat in the face of Albertans. Neglecting the will of the people, Trudeau recommended the appointment of a Liberal Party insider named Daryl Fridhandler and radical anti-Christian gender activist Kristopher Wells, who has been promoting transgenderism to minors for decades while vilifying concerned parents and people of faith in Alberta who dare speak out against his extreme views.
Wells is also a staunch opponent of Alberta’s current government, making the appointment of an extreme progressive like him seem more like a play against conservatives in the province, especially against a UCP government that has recently brought in legislation to affirm parental rights, than an effort to see Albertans represented.
To discuss this appointment, which can only fairly be described as an attack on people of traditional faiths and on conservatives, and as and undermining of Alberta’s clear democratic indication of who they want representing them, is the woman who Albertan voters chose above all others as their nominee for Senate, Pam Davidson.
Davidson shared thoughts about Trudeau’s contempt for Alberta, his apparent disregard for democratic process and about the message that Ottawa is sending to Albertans, particularly people of faith, with the appointment of a radical anti-Christian to the Senate.
She also commented on the fact that the self-proclaimed feminist Prime Minister Trudeau disregarded two women rightfully elected as nominees and instead appointed two men to the Senate.
Trudeau isn’t even attempting to conceal his disdain for Albertans anymore, and if that wasn’t plain to see before these shocking Senate appointments, it certainly is now.
