SNEAK ATTACK: Trudeau just appointed a transgender extremist to the Senate — from Alberta!
On the Labour Day long weekend, when no-one was paying any attention to politics, Justin Trudeau thought it was the perfect time to make a sneak attack on Alberta — and on children.
Justin Trudeau just made the most atrocious appointment to the Canadian Senate he’s ever done — giving Alberta’s most extreme transgender activist, Kris Wells, a Senate appointment that will last more than 20 years.
Wells is the most extreme Senate appointment Trudeau has ever made.
Activism Around Transgenderism for Children
Kris Wells has spent twenty years promoting transgenderism, especially to children in schools where they’re away from their parents.
His life’s work has been to get kids, when they’re at school, to join sexuality clubs called gay-straight alliances, and to keep what happens in those clubs secret from parents. They encourage kids start changing their pronouns; to start identifying as non-binary or trans.
And here’s the most terrifying part: they encourage these kids to medically transition — that is, to take hormones or even surgery to cut off their body parts.
These are minor children, in high school or even junior high. And all of this happens without any notice to parents.
That has been Wells’ life’s work in Alberta. Targeting children for transgenderism and fighting against giving parents any notice of what’s going on.
And now Trudeau has just appointed him to the Senate where he will surely try do the same to parents and children across the country. This is a very dark sign that Trudeau intends to ramp up his transgender activism in the remaining time he has in office.
Anti-Christian Bigotry
Wells is not just a transgender extremist. He’s an anti-Christian bigot, too.
He’s spent years trying to roll back the rights of Christian schools in Alberta — largely because they don’t agree with his transgenderism.
If it were any other religion he hated, he’d be immediately disqualified from public life. But Trudeau hates Christians, too, so Wells is a perfect fit.
Skirting Democracy
There are other odious things here. As you may know, for decades Alberta has had elections to choose its own senators — as opposed to just accepting the personal friends of the prime minister.
It’s an Alberta tradition to elect Senators. There are democratically elected senators-in-waiting in Alberta right now, and there are two Senate vacancies from Alberta.
But instead of appointing the winner of those legitimate elections, Trudeau just spat in their faces, and in the faces of the hundreds of thousands of Albertans who voted for the legitimate senators.
Alberta has been electing senators for decades — that’s how Senate reformer Bert Brown was appointed. Trudeau wants to erase that democratic tradition
Do you think for a moment that Albertans — or anyone — would have voted for this anti-Christian, anti-family, pro-trans extremist?
How To Fight Back?
We’ll be able to throw out Trudeau at the next election, but by putting this dangerous man in the Senate, he’ll be there for more than 20 years trying to poison our children.
And because Trudeau made the appointment on the long weekend, he’s hoping to get away with it.
This is a slap in the face to Senate reform, a giant F-you to Albertans.
But we’ve set up a petition at www.NotMySenator.ca. Please go there right now to sign it. Our goal is to get 10,000 people to sign that petition in the next week.
Not only will Wells be a pro-trans extremist, you can bet he’s going to do his best to scupper anything that Pierre Poilievre tries to do if he wins the next election. Please sign our petition now, at www.NotMySenator.ca.
